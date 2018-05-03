Gigabyte Introduces the GC-WB1733D-I 802.11ac WiFi Card

Go Beyond Gigabit Wireless Performance

Gigabyte has released the GC-WB1733D-I 802.11ac WiFi Card. This is a much faster version of the GC-WB867D-I. As you might have gathered from the name by now, this card is capable of 1733Mbps instead of just 867Mbps. Effectively going beyond the Gigabit wireless performance, and is 12x faster than 802.11b/g/n.

Like the Gigabyte GC-WB867D-I, it is an M.2 device mounted on a PCIe x1 card. It supports a/b/g/n/ac with wave 2 features, Protected Management Frames Wi-Fi Miracast as Source, and Wi-Fi Direct features. Moreover, this new WiFi card supports Bluetooth 5, instead of Bluetooth 4.2 like the GC-WB867D-I.

Included in the package is a magnetic base antenna supporting WLAN 2T x 2R transmission. The PCIe card also adds a 9-pin USB 2.0 and a type-A USB 2.0 port. If you have a mini-ITX motherboard with an M.2 Key-E slot, you can just take out the Intel Wireless-AC 9260 M.2 2230 and put it in directly on-board. Although, obviously you lose the USB extras from the card.

What Security Standards Does This WiFi Card Support?

This device supports WPA and WPA2, 802.1X (EAP-TLS, TTLS, PEAP,EAP-SIM, EAP-AKA, EAP-AKA).

It also supports IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 802.11d, 802.11e, 802.11h, 802.11i, 802.11w; 802.11r, 802.11k; Fine Timing Measurement based on 802.11REVmc standards.