Gigabyte Introduces Three GTX 1660 Video Card Models

Most Affordable Turing Video Cards Yet

NVIDIA has finally released their second RTX-less Turing GPU and Gigabyte is offering three models using it. Introducing the GTX 1660 GAMING OC 6G, GTX 1660 GAMING 6G, and GTX 1660 OC 6G. All three having 22 SMs, 88 Texture Units and 1408 CUDA cores with 6GB of 8000MHz.

The design is similar to Gigabyte’s GTX 1660 Ti graphics cards. All using Windforce fan designs. These operate in “Alternate Spinning” patent rotation. Which the unique blade fan design can effectively enhance the airflow which is spilt by the triangular fan edge. This then guides airflow smoothly through the 3D stripe curve on the fan surface.

The main difference being the Gaming OC variant having three fans, while the other two have dual-fan designs. The higher-end version also has RGB LED, controllable via Gigabyte’s RGB Fusion software.

To further help with the airflow, the top section of the rear is entirely for ventilation. There is also no DVI-D available, so that the four outputs are all in the lower section. Here users have three DisplayPort 1.4 and one HDMI 2.0 available.

How Much are These Gigabyte Video Cards?

Prices start at £199 and up to £249 for the triple-fan GTX 1660 Gaming OC version.

