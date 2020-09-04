Gigabyte Launches the AORUS 15P Ultra-thin Gaming Laptop

The global leader in advanced technology and high-performance PCs, GIGABYTE, is proud to announce the launch of its latest professional gaming laptop – The AORUS 15P.

Building on award-winning design (2020 Red Dot Design), engineering prowess, and collaboration with internationally renowned Esports team, G2 Esports, GIGABYTE have developed and designed a feather-light professional laptop giving enthusiasts relative professional performance.

Gigabyte AORUS 15P Ultra-thin Gaming Laptop

The professional design begins with high-level collaboration. AORUS works with professional Esports teams to get first-hand input to ensure quality build and design. The result is sleek, high-quality built laptops tailored for professional gaming in terms of performance, display, and keyboard. Having perfected the ultra-performance professional-grade gaming laptops, GIGABYTE brings you the AORUS 15P designed with enthusiasts in mind.

The AORUS 15P inherits the features and capabilities of that AORUS Pro Gaming series, bringing the key components from hard-core gaming into the realm of enthusiasts. Providing exceptional performance and heat dissipation while adopting a thinner per-key RGB keyboard. Weighing in at only 2 kg (Under 5 lbs); the sturdy chassis passed a series of pressure tests while still supporting the speed-oriented aesthetics of the AORUS series. Inspired by supercars, GIGABYTE crafted a simple low-key elegant chassis, yet appealing battery life is not compromised in the new enthusiast model with up to eight hours of battery life, the brand-new AORUS 15P offers excellent portability.

Performance-wise, AORUS 15P comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPUs and the 10th gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor. Applying GIGABYTE’s exclusive WINDFORCE Infinity laptop cooling technology, which incorporates 12-volts dual fans, 5 heat pipes and multiple vents, AORUS 15P is able to have both CPU and GPUs work at full speed without throttling, ensuring gamers higher in-game FPS and a smooth experience when enjoying AAA titles.

Keeping an eye on victory, AORUS 15P is equipped with a 144 Hz gaming display. The high refresh rate can effectively reduce blur, allowing for smoother gameplay and improve in-game performance. In addition, this display supports 72% NTSC, capable of displaying more details and colors compared to a 45% NTSC display that can be commonly seen on laptops of the same level. With far better performance on colorfulness, saturation, contrast and gradient effects, AORUS 15P provides gamers with clearer and more vivid images.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

In announcing their launch, Gigabyte has confirmed the following prices (and we’ve also thrown in the website links so you can learn more about them if you wish):

AORUS 15P WB-7US1130SH – $1,699 – Check the official website via the link here!

AORUS 15P KB-7US1130SH – $1,599 – Check the official website via the link here!

