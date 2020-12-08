Gigabyte Launches the AORUS H1 Gaming Headset

GIGABYTE, a world-leading premium gaming hardware manufacturer, has today announced its new gaming headset. The AORUS H1 adopts 50 mm drivers and builds in 7.1 virtual surround sound which allows gamers to get more precise directions from the sounds. For example, gamers always recognize the enemies’ actual positions by the footsteps, which allows gamers to win the game without missing any key-detail sounds. With ENC technology microphone (Environmental Noise Cancellation, ENC), which efficiently filters out the background noise so the communication remains crystal clear no matter where you are.

Enjoy clear communication with your team to discuss strategy, let’s fight for the victory. Furthermore, for users who care about the sounds, AORUS H1 Audio software provides kinds of modes that can adjust customized settings such as the equalizer, environment modes, and voice effects, etc., which will bring more and improved sound experiences.

Gigabyte AORUS H1 Gaming Headset

GIGABYTE takes extended gaming time into account and the lightweight AORUS H1 can directly alleviate the weight on your head. With the flexible structure design, ear caps have flexible ranges for different face contouring, the soft and breathable earmuffs, and the flexible headband can fit various head shapes, so users can adjust to a close-fit, and avoid excessive ear pressure. The AORUS H1 gaming headset makes it more ergonomic and brings users to wear it comfortably with the best gaming experience.

The ear cups on both sides of AORUS H1 have cool RGB lighting effects, users can choose the RGB effects by personal preference, to make the headset more fashionable and gaming style. By using only one USB port, users can connect audio, microphone, RGB lighting, and power at once, never worrying about the lack of ports on your device. And, it’s also compatible with kinds of platforms such as PC, laptop, and console games, etc. In addition, AORUS H1 can control the volume, RGB lighting effects, mute, and ENC function via the in-line audio controller, while bringing convenience to users. This lets gamers focus more on the game without any interruptions.

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Gigabyte has not confirmed any specific regional release dates for the AORUS H1 nor how much we can expect it to cost when it does hit retailers. – If you do, however, want to learn more about this new gaming headset design, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!