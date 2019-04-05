Gigabyte Launches AORUS PCIe NVMe SSD with RGB LED

Introducing the Aorus RGB AIC NVMe SSD

Gigabyte is releasing their latest storage solution for their high-end gaming Aorus brand. This is the Aorus RGB AIC NVMe SSD, a PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD which utilizes a Phison PS5012-E12 NVMe 1.3 controller paired with Toshiba’s BiCS3 TLC NAND.

Interestingly, this is the same as what GALAX has for their newly introduced HoF PCIe RGB SSD. Minus the white PCB and shroud design.

Gigabyte offers it in 512GB with 412MB DRAM cache, as well as 1TB with 1GB DRAM cache capacity option. In terms of performance, the 1TB version reaches read speeds of up to 3480 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3080 MB/s. Meanwhile, the 512GB version has the same sequential read speeds but the write speed is slower at 2,100MB/s.

As for Random performance, the 512GB version reaches up to 360K IOPS in 4K random reads and up to 510K IOPS in 4K random writes. The 1TB version meanwhile tops up to 610K IOPS in 4K random reads and up to 530LK IOPS inr 4K random writes.

How Much is the Gigabyte AORUS PCIe NVMe SSD?

Gigabyte did not reveal official pricing at this time. Both drives are covered with a 5-year warranty and are compatible with Gigabyte’s RGB Fusion software.

