Gigabyte Launches Cascade Lake-X X299X Motherboards

The new X299X Series Motherboards from Gigabyte are here at last. Based on X299, obviously, but with some healthy upgrades too. Feature up to a 16-phase digital power design. The GIGABYTE X299X motherboards prepare you for the flagship Intel Core X processors.

The new X299X stack features a trio of high-end models. The X299X DESIGNARE 10G. The X299 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE. Finally, the X299X AORUS MASTER. Obviously, these are targetted at the professional and extreme/enthusiast market, as are the new CPUs. Most consumers and high-end gamers will likely still stick with Z390.

Upgrades

Upgraded power delivery, thermal solutions, and efficiency. Of course, the addition of Thunderbolt 3, 5 Gbps or 10 Gbps networking, thermal guards, armour, and more. They’re built for the extreme end of PC usage, and build to withstand the stress.

What Gigabyte Had to Say

“Efficiency and reliability are at the top of the list for the needs of content creators but the versatility of a content creation focused workstation that can also be used a suitable gaming rig is also high in demand,” said Jackson Hsu, Director of the GIGABYTE Channel Solutions Product Development Division. “To fulfill the needs of users and content creators alike, we are introducing three all-new X299X series motherboards with fully validated support for Quadro® Graphics Cards. We want to make sure our users get the fastest network connectivity and lightning-quick data transfer speed with Intel Dual 10Gbe connectivity and the Intel® Thunderbolt™ 3 interface. These content creation focused motherboards bring more to the table than just pure content creation capabilities. With up to 16-phases, the power designs on X299X motherboards are geared towards unlocking the most efficient performance on Intel® Core™ X series processors. Support for 256GB memory allows users to easily handle even the most memory-intensive tasks. The multi-graphical configuration also enables users to fulfill both their content creation as well as hardcore gaming needs, giving them the best of both worlds!”

Extreme Performance

Gigabyte has designed these boards to carry the professional aesthetics of their professional workstation boards. However, they’ve still given them a touch of the AORUS style too. Who says you can’t have the best of both worlds!

Features

Of course, the feature set is beyond extensive on all of these motherboards. However, you can expect the best of the best when it comes to connectivity. Multi-GPU configurations, QUADRO support, NVMe, and much more. Backed up with class-leading audio, networking, and much more. These are motherboards built for professional users. Video editing, movie/film industry, rendering, etc, so they’re the ultimate hub for your extreme workstation.

Tell me More!

To keep up with the latest information, release dates and prices, you can find the official product pages here.