Gigabyte Launches Compact Size Power Supplies

Gigabyte has today announced its 3 latest compact design power supplies: P750GM – 750 W 80 PLUS Gold certified with fully modular design, P550B – 550 W 80 PLUS Bronze certified, and P450B – 450 W 80 PLUS Bronze certified.

Gigabyte has improved the old circuit design and adopted new high-quality materials so that the 750-watt power supply with a length of 16 cm or even 18 cm can be greatly reduced to 14 cm. The performance and stability of the power supply can also be improved in the reduced condition. The reduced-size power supply is more suitable for installation in the increasingly popular small chassis so that even small cases can enjoy the high performance brought by the large wattage.

Gigabyte Compact Power Supplies

The P750GM provides 750 watts of power to meet the power requirements of the high-end graphics card and CPU, so that gamers can enjoy the graphics intensive games without worrying about the power shortage. The main capacitor of P750GM is made in Japan, and the P750GM is 80 PLUS Gold certified, providing a maximum conversion efficiency of more than 90%, allowing gamers to enjoy a high quality and stable power supply while saving a lot of money.

The fully modular design only installs the cables that are needed, making the whole system cleaner and allowing better heat dissipation. The P750GM also offers an 8+8 or 8+4 motherboard CPU power supply that can fully support mid- to high-end motherboards. In addition, the P750GM introduces the fan stop function, which will stop the fan from spinning during standby mode or when the power consumption is less than 20%, thus increasing the life of the device.

Lower Wattage – But High-Quality Alternatives!

The P550B and P450B can provide 550 watts and 450 watts of power supply respectively. Because both power supplies are made from high quality materials, they can receive 80 PLUS Bronze certification, providing a maximum conversion efficiency of more than 85%, which not only lasts longer, but also saves users a lot of money. The large 12 cm fan with hydraulic bearing is 1.4 times longer than the standard sleeve bearing, and the noise of operation is smaller.

In addition to the high-quality materials, the three power supplies are also designed with OVP/OPP/SCP/UVP/OCP/OTP current and voltage protection to provide users with peace of mind for long term use. The simple design of a single +12V rail allows users to use it without having to plan the wattage distribution. GIGABYTE launched these three power supplies to satisfy all levels of gamers so that each system can be used with peace of mind for a long period of time.

While Gigabyte has not revealed specific release date/s or price/s, if you do want to learn more about these and their other products, you can check out their official website via the link here!

