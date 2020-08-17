Gigabyte Launches its New Compact Power Supplies

Gigabyte, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and gaming gears, today announced three new compact power supplies: P750GM – 750 W 80 PLUS Gold certified with fully modular design, P550B – 550 W 80 PLUS Bronze certified, and P450B – 450 W 80 PLUS Bronze certified.

GIGABYTE has improved the old circuit design and adopted new high-quality materials so that the 750-watt power supply with a length of 16-18 cm can be greatly reduced to 14 cm. The performance and stability of the power supply can also be improved in the reduced condition. The reduced-size power supply is suitable for installation in the increasingly popular small chassis so that even small chassis can enjoy the high performance brought by the large wattage.

Gigabyte Compact Power Supplies

The P750GM provides 750 watts of power to meet the power requirements of high-end graphics cards and CPUs, so that gamers can enjoy the graphics-intensive games without worrying about a power shortage. The main capacitor of P750GM is made in Japan, and the P750GM is 80 PLUS Gold certified, providing a maximum conversion efficiency of more than 90%, allowing gamers to enjoy a high quality and stable power supply while saving money. The fully modular design only installs the cables that are needed, making the whole system cleaner and allowing better heat dissipation. The P750GM also offers an 8+8 or 8+4 motherboard CPU power supply that can fully support mid- to high-end motherboards. In addition, the P750GM introduces the fan stop function, which will stop the fan from spinning during standby mode or when the power consumption is less than 20%, thus increasing the life of the device.

The P550B and P450B can provide 550 watts and 450 watts of power supply respectively. Both power supplies have received 80 PLUS Bronze certification, providing a maximum conversion efficiency of more than 85%, which not only lasts longer, but also saves users money. The large 12cm fan with hydraulic bearings is 1.4 times longer than the standard sleeve bearing, and the noise of operation is less.

The three power supplies are also designed with OVP/OPP/SCP/UVP/OCP/OTP current and voltage protection to provide users with peace of mind for long term use. The simple design of single +12V rail allows users to use it without having to plan the wattage distribution.

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Gigabyte has not confirmed any specific regional release dates nor how much these new power supplies should cost. With all product websites being live, however, if you do want to learn more about these three new PSU releases, you can check out their official site via the link here!

