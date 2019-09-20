Gigabyte Lists New Z490, X299X and TRX40 Motherboards

It’s hardly any secret that since the release of the AMD 3rd-generation Ryzen processor, Intel has been reeling somewhat at their success. As such, it has led to many rumours surrounding the upcoming Cascade Lake-X and Comet Lake-S processor releases. Specifically, that Intel may be looking to push them out sooner rather than later!

With Cascade Lake-X expected to be formally revealed this month, we did get a pretty strong hint as to its status when Gigabyte registered a number of motherboard designs earlier this month.

One of the more curious aspects, however, surrounds the Comet Lake-S design. All indications to date have suggested that Intel wasn’t planning on launching this new design until early 2020. In a report via Videocardz though, a number of further Gigabyte motherboard registrations may suggest that this too might be arriving much sooner than anticipated!

Gigabyte Registered A Whole Bunch of New Intel Motherboards

Starting with the X299 platform, Gigabyte has registered products under both the AORUS and Designare names. These will be HEDT models designed for the ‘higher-tier’ user.

In addition, however, more Z490 motherboards have now been added to the list. Of these, the Aorus designs are set to represent the ‘gold-standard’ of their line-up. This shouldn’t, incidentally, overlook the fact that TRX40 models are also included on this list. Motherboards which will be designed to work with the 3rd-generation Ryzen Threadripper processors (expected this November).

Of all this, however, one thing is certainly clear. Gigabyte is very busy at the moment!

What Do We Think?

So, what can we take from this? Well, although we would still say that Comet Lake-S is likely still set to arrive in early 2020, Intel may indeed be planning a surprise. Perhaps even launching it before the end of this year. It is just a theory. But the evidence is more than a little compelling.

What do you think? Will Comet Lake-S release before the end of the year? If so, are you planning on getting one? – Let us know in the comments!