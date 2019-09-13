Gigabyte Motherboards hint at Impending Comet-Lake-S Release

It’s hardly a secret that Intel is imminently preparing the release of their comet-lake-s processors. The first semi-confirmed detailed emerged a little under a year ago. Since then, however, while there has been a lot of smoke, there’s been very little fire.

One of the most substantial pieces of news came a little under a month ago when a ‘platform overview’ leak suggested that it was moving to a new socket type. Specifically, LGA1200. The news suggested that with a confirmed platform (that was likely being passed on to manufacturers) that a release way on the way.

In a report via Videocardz, however, we’ve got the single most significant piece of news yet regarding the status of the Intel Comet-Lake-S processors. Gigabyte, one of the worlds leading PC component manufacturers has just registered motherboards featuring a Z490, H470/Q470, B460, and H410 platform. Why is this important? Well, you have to scratch the surface a little.

Gigabyte Registers Intel Z490, H470, B460 & H410 Motherboards

The registration with the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) is usually one of the first confirmed signs that a product legitimately exists. As such, with the motherboards in place, it would by proxy confirm that the Intel Comet-Lake-S processors are (more or less) ready for launch. That is, at least, the theory.

It should, however, be noted that the H410, Q470 and H470 registrations all took place last month. The main crux here is that both the Z490 and B460 are now added to that. This is of particular note since the former (the Z490) is expected to be the ‘high-end’ design.

When Can We Expect Intel Comet-Lake-S Processors?

While there are a lot of people who would legitimate hope that these release before the end of the year, every indication we have seen to date points to an early 2020 release. That being said though, this development makes 2019 seem possible if not likely.

It would certainly be unusual for Gigabyte to register these motherboards so early. Particularly if Intel didn’t actually plan to release the platform for another 4-5 months.

So, who knows, maybe we’ll get one more round of processor releases before the end of the year. This would certainly seem to suggest so.

What do you think? Are you interested in the new Intel Comet-Lake-S Processors? When do you think they will be released? – Let us know in the comments!