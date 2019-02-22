Gigabyte Offers Five Different GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Options

GTX 1660 Ti in Various Shapes and Sizes

Don’t know which GTX 1660 Ti video card to get? Gigabyte is making the choice easier for gamers for they are announcing not one, or two, but five different models to choose from. These are available with either single fan, dual fan or tripe fan solutions, each with varying degree of performance. Of course, they also vary in price range, starting at the $279 MSRP and beyond $300+ for the large pre-overclocked units.

What is the Smallest GTX 1660 Ti from Gigabyte?

The smallest option is their GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Mini-ITX OC. It is dual-slot and is only 170mm long. Which makes it a perfect compliment to mini-ITX motherboards. As the name says, this is also a pre-overclocked variant, running at 1785MHz. In comparison, the reference GTX 1660 Ti has a 1770MHz core clock.

Otherwise, it has the standard 6GB GDDR6 on a 192-bit memory bus running at 12000 MHz.

In terms of display output, it has 3x DisplayPort 1.4 and an HDMI 2.0b port.

What Dual-Fan GTX 1660 Ti Options are Available?

Gigabyte provides two dual-fan options for the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and they are almost identical. One is the GTX 1660 Ti Windforce OC 6G, while the other is the GTX 1660 Ti OC 6G. Despite only one of them having “Windforce” in the name, both actually use Windforce design heatsinks and fans.

The difference is that the one with Windforce in the name uses larger 100mm fans, while the other uses 90mm fans. Plus, the Windforce version also has two direct-touch heatpipes on the heatsink vs only one with the non-Windforce version. The Windforce version is also longer physically at 264.9mm vs 225.65mm.

Both are factory OC’d with the non-Windforce variant having an 1800MHz core clock, while the Windforce version runs up to 1845MHz. Otherwise, they both have the same memory configuration and have 3x DP 1.4 and 1x HDMI 2.0b.

Two Triple-Fan GTX 1660 Ti to Choose From

Gigabyte’s triple-fan 1660 Ti options on the other hand are easier to tell part. One is under the Gigabyte brand, while the other is an AORUS branded unit. The AORUS version is the higher-end version, with the most features available.

The Gigabyte GTX 1660 Ti Gaming OC 6G measures 280 x 116.7 x 40.4 mm and uses 3x 80mm Windforce fans. The heatsink underneath uses three direct-contact heatpipes and the VRAM and MOSFET have their own heatsink as well. Furthermore, it has a backplate and RGB LED lit Gigabyte logo along the side.

Since it has OC in the name, the GTX 1660 Ti Gaming OC 6G operates up to 1860MHz out of the box. The memory configuration, display output, and power requirements are similar to the rest of the Gigabyte GTX 1660 Ti cards.

Meanwhile, the top-shelf AORUS GeForce GTX 1660 Ti measures 280 x 120.1 x 40.5 mm. It has RGB LED lighting on the side (AORUS logo and fan-stop notification), as well as the backplate.

Naturally, it also features the highest clock rate out of all the Gigabyte GTX 1660 Ti with 1890MHz. It also has the longest warranty at 4-years after registration.