Gigabyte Offers Five GeForce RTX 2070 Models to Choose From

Triple Fan Coolers for All

Now that NVIDIA‘s RTX 2070 video card is official, manufacturers are releasing their own spin on the most affordable RTX GPU yet. For Gigabyte, this includes five different options which start at $499 all the way to $649. Unlike other companies however, Gigabyte did not just simply change the overclock and use the same cooler for all five models. In fact, they use three different custom cooling designs, each with three cooling fans. All models are also equipped with RGB LEDs.

What is The Difference Between Each Card?

The lineup includes two high-end AORUS options and three from the standard Gigabyte brand. The base Gaming model has a core boost clock of 1620MHz, while it has a Gaming OC counter-part with two core boost clock modes: gaming and OC mode. In gaming mode, it boosts up to 1725MHz, while the OC mode goes all the way up to 1740MHz. This is pretty much the same factory overclock as the $599 Founder’s Edition RTX 2070, but costs $50 less and has a better cooling solution.

These Gaming and Gaming OC cards feature a black shroud design, but the third variant is actually an all-white version of the RTX 2070 Gaming OC. It has the same triple fan Windforce cooling design except the shroud and backplate is white. The three 90mm fans and PCB remain black for an interesting contrast.

Lastly, the AORUS RTX 2070 has a more substantial cooler installed. It goes well beyond in terms of air cooling capability and is actually three slots thick. It also has a comprehensive display output rear IO with seven different outlets to choose from. This includes three full-size DisplayPorts, three full-size HDMI ports and one USB-C port. Naturally, it also has RGB LED and is available in standard and OC variants. The standard AORUS RTX 2070 has a boost clock of 1770MHz, while the highest-end RTX 2070 XTREME goes all the way up to 1815MHz.

How Much are these Gigabyte RTX 2070 Video Cards?

The RTX 2070 Gaming (GV-N2070WF3-8GC) only costs $499 USD. Meanwhile its Gaming OC (GV-N2070GAMING-OC8GC) and White Gaming OC (GV-N2070GAMINGOC WHITE-8GC) counterpart costs $549 USD.

As for the two AORUS RTX 2070 (GV-N2070AORUS-8GC) and AORUS XTREME RTX 2070 (GV-N2070AORUS X-8GC), they go for quite a bit more at $619 and $649 USD respectively.