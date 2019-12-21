Gigabyte Readies AMD RX 5600 XT with a new ‘Eagle’ Series

Earlier this month, following a number of SKU applications by AMD, it seemed pretty clear that Radeon 5600 (and presumably XT) graphics card releases were just around the corner.

Following a post by Japanese Twitter user ‘Komanchi‘, however, it seems that they may be coming a little sooner than anticipated as it confirms a number of huge details. Firstly, that Gigabyte has not only registered their 5600 (and XT) designs with the EEC, but that they’re also planning on releasing a brand new ‘Eagle’ series of designs for (practically) their entire current GPU lineup.

Gigabyte AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT ‘Eagle’ Graphics Cards

The EEC registration listing confirms a wide range of new Gigabyte graphics cards (from the Nvidia 1650-2080 and AMD 5500-5700). Specifically, those that will fall under this new ‘Eagle’ branding. While this in itself is more than a little interesting, it is also our first AIB partner confirmation of 5600 XT graphics cards. In other words, they are well on the way to hitting shelves!

Not a lot is known about what ‘Eagle’ will represent. It is, however, clear in the listing that it will be offered in both overclocked and non-overclocked varients.

What Do We Think?

Well, there’s rather a lot to digest here. Not only do we have our first confirmed AIB partner 5600 XT graphics cards, but also that Gigabyte themselves are planning on releasing an entirely brand new range of graphics card models.

With some news of these expected at CES 2020 (which kicks off in just a couple weeks) the good news is that we don’t have long to wait to find out! Rest assured, we’ll be there to bring you the latest news! At this point, however, all we can hope is that the 5600 XT’s are better priced than the 5500’s.

What do you think? Are you interested in this new AMD 5600 XT graphics card? Do you think price will be an issue? – Let us know in the comments!