Gigabyte Readies C621 AORUS Xtreme Motherboard for Launch

For Overclocking Intel Xeon W-3175X

Intel announced the Xeon W-3175X last month. It is an unlocked 28-core workstation powerhouse built for select, highly-threaded and computing-intensive applications. At that time ASUS offers up their new Dominus Extreme motherboard supporting this new CPU. Gigabyte of course is not going to let that motherboard uncontested. So they are preparing a high-end motherboard of their own to launch.

As spotted at a Gigabyte demonstration in Beijing recently, this new board is the C621 AORUS Xtreme. It is using an EEB form factor and is obviously packed with features. There are 12 DIMM slots available since the C621 platform supports 192GB DDR4 kits.

The Gigabyte demo shows the new Xeon CPU running at 5GHz. Which the beefy 32-phase VRM handles convincingly. Gigabyte uses large heatsinks for the MOSFETs to keep throttling at bay. The CPU itself appears to be using a custom chiller.

Aside from being a powerful overclocker, the C621 AORUS Xtreme also packs plenty of features. It uses an Intel i210AT + i219LM for Ethernet connectivity, as well as a Realtek ALC1220-VB for the audio with WIMA audio capacitors. The board also supports Intel Thunderbolt 3.0 and has a dedicated U.2 drive connector port.

How Much is the Gigabyte C621 AORUS Xtreme Motherboard?

There is no official word on pricing yet. Although the ASUS Dominus Extreme costs $1800 USD. So it is a safe bet to say that the C621 AORUS Xtreme will cost close to that.

Keep in mind that the Intel Xeon W-3175X CPU by itself costs $2979 USD and a 192GB DDR4 kit costs $1585 USD.