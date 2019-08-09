Gigabyte Reveal 5700 XT Gaming OC Graphics Card

Another day, another custom AIB partner AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card appears online! – Admittedly, at this point, I daresay that many of you would simply like these to just be released. Specifically, so we can find out just how good they really are. In a report via Videocardz, however, the latest graphics card image release comes courtesy of Gigabyte who are showcasing their (pretty impressive) Gaming OC design.

Gigabyte RX 5700 XT Gaming OC Graphics Card

Keeping with the style well-known with the Gaming OC brand, this graphics card features a triple fan design with some light RGB elements to the side.

Similar to other 5700 XT images we have seen so far, this design also appears to carry a 2.5 slot size which would appear to be part of a marketwide effort with custom AIB partners to significantly improve the cooling and noise performance comparative to the reference model.

What Do We Think?

Out of the many designs we have seen so far (most of which you can check out via the link here) we do rather like the Gigabyte Gaming OC. It has a nice sleek presentation and with 3 DisplayPort and 1 HMDI output connectors, should suit practically any system (or owner).

In terms of specifications, performance figures or price, we have absolutely nothing yet to indicate just how good this graphics card will be. With the various custom 5700 (and XT) graphics cards expected to be formally released over the next 4 weeks, however, the good news is that we don’t have long to wait! Please hurry up though!

What do you think? Do you like the design of this graphics card? Which has been your favourite custom 5700 (XT) to date? – Let us know in the comments!