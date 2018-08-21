Gigabyte Reveal Their Nvidia RTX 2070 Design

While everyone might be getting excited over the Nvidia RTX 2080/2080TI personally, I have my eye very firmly on the 2070 graphics card. Admittedly, from what we’ve seen so far, the 2080/TI models are going to be something to get exceptionally excited over. This isn’t just optimised tech from Nvidia, this is something very new.

The prices are certainly a bit eye-watering with the least expensive 2080 looking to cost around £715.

News has been a little slim in regards to the 2070. While they were revealed, Nvidia is not planning on releasing them until after their flagship models. As such, not much need to get hyped just yet. Despite that though, in a report via Videocardz, Gigabyte has formally revealed images of their brand new 2070 design.

What Do We Know?

Well, firstly, that they’re not quite right. It has been confirmed that the 2070 will not be NVlink compatible, so the inclusion of the port is erroneous. Getting over that fly in the ointment, the images revealed would appear to be Gigabytes Windforce design with the triple fan design we have come to know very well from them.

The reveal does also, however, confirm something that was a point of concern. Many believed that Nvidia might have watered town the 2070 a little with a modified (and less powerful) Turing TU104 processor. In the specs released below though, that rumour appears to be erroneous. The Nvidia RTX 2070 will (at least from this information) has the same processor as the 2080/TI range.

Before You Get Too Excited!

At present, we still do not have any true idea as to how much these will cost. Based on the price of the 2080 series, they ideally need to be less than £500. Otherwise, I think people are likely to just spend the extra and get a 2080. If the Nvidia RTX 2070 can, however, do what the 1060 did in providing a slice of the technology at a much lower price. It could make it a very exciting option for those who need both of their Kidneys.

