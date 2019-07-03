Gigabyte Reveal Nvidia ‘Super’ Graphics Card Range

Gigabyte Reveal Nvidia ‘Super’ Range

With the formal reveal yesterday of the Nvidia ‘Super’ graphics cards (incidentally one of the worst kept secrets based on all the leaks) we finally have our brand new range of 20XX graphics cards that will hopefully look to provide consumers with an edge on the existing base models.

Following the announcement in a report via TechPowerUp, Gigabyte has formally revealed their 20XX ‘Super’ range. In addition, they have also released a number of promotional images.

What Can We Expect?

Gigabyte will be releasing at least 3 models based on the 2060, 2070 and 2080 graphics cards. Each model with have 3 variants (based on their usual cooling/fan platform). They will, however, also release 3 further GAMING OC WHITE series, TURBO series and WINDFORCE OC models based on their new water-cooled designs.

These do, of course, come with the Aorus’ industry-leading innovative RGB three-ring light effect. Which in aesthetic terms does make them stand out from the crowd.

What Do We Think?

Surprisingly, the main images released by Gigabyte only show their 2080 ‘Super’ models which are not expected to be released until the end of the month. Given that the 2060/2070 ‘Supers’ release on the 7th of July, you could’ve been forgiven for expecting to see some ‘plugging’ for those instead.

Still, the early indications say that the ‘Super’ cards are looking very promising. Albeit, slightly contentious on pricing. Be sure, however, to check out our ‘Super’ release guide here and our website for all upcoming ‘Super’ reviews!

What do you think? Are you impressed with Gigabyte’s design? – Let us know in the comments!