Gigabyte Reveals Aorus RTX 2080 SUPER Xtreme WaterForce

While it is still something of a niche market at the moment, it’s pretty clear that many PC enthusiasts, particularly those with a mind towards overclocking, are looking at water cooling solutions to squeeze every drop of performance out of their graphics cards. With the release of the 2080 Super range, however, Gigabyte has revealed their Aorus Xtreme WaterForce.

Gigabyte Aorus RTX 2080 SUPER Xtreme WaterForce

To the best of my knowledge, this represents the first water-cooled release under the 2080 Super range. I do, of course, stand to be corrected in the comments! Without a doubt, however, Gigabyte has come out swinging with this one!

In a report via TechPowerUp, the 2-piece AIO liquid cooling system provides a 1860MHz factory-overclocked speed which is a significant improvement over the ‘reference’ 1816MHz.

What Do We Think?

With RGB lighting, we must admit that the water-block custom design by Gigabyte looks absolutely fantastic! With three (of each) HDMI and DisplayPort connections you shouldn’t have any problems getting this hooked up to your system.

Perhaps most impressive of all, however, is that Gigabyte is backing this design with a huge 4-year guarantee. One that’s substantially greater than your average GPU water block.

Now, as for the price. Well, at the time of writing Gigabyte hasn’t confirmed how much the Aorus RTX 2080 SUPER Xtreme WaterForce will cost. The short (if slightly unhelpful) answer will (probably) be a lot. This is, however, without a doubt still a highly impressive design and we can’t wait to see what people can achieve with this!

What do you think? – Are you impressed with the design? – Let us know in the comments!