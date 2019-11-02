Gigabyte Reveals its Water-Cooled Aorus 2080 Ti Gaming Box

You may not necessarily have heard of ‘Gaming Boxes‘ and that’s not any criticism of your technological knowledge either. They are still something of a fringe product in the tech world but can open up some surprisingly strong potential to people who need graphical performance on the go. The latest release by Gigabyte, however, is certainly a very interesting proposition.

In a report via Videocardz, Gigabyte has revealed their Aorus 2080 Ti Gaming Box. The worlds-first portable graphics solution that has water-cooling!

Gigabyte Aorus 2080 Ti Gaming Box

The product, as per Gaming Box designs, allows people to have a portable graphics solution that essentially makes the graphics card contained within interchangeable and adaptable between various systems. Let’s say, for example, you regularly use both a laptop and desktop system but don’t necessarily want to spend the money on a high-end graphics solution for each of them. A Gaming Box acts as a ‘plug-in and play’ portable solution meaning that you can literally carry it around and use it on whatever system you like. Clever stuff, right?

With this release from Gigabyte containing an Nvidia 2080 Ti, you already should know that this has some amazingly strong graphical arms. When you consider, however, that this also has a water-cooled solution, however, the first incidentally of its type incidentally, it really is pretty amazing.

This is, without a doubt, about as good as it gets in the ‘Gaming Box’ world.

When is it Out and How Much Will it Cost?

Sadly, despite revealing the product, Gigabyte has confirmed neither the release date nor the price for their Auros Gaming Box. All that is known is that (perhaps disappointingly) despite the water-cooling offered, the graphics card within hasn’t been overclocked. Given that this is such a powerful graphics card, however, that shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

The thing to bear in mind though is that as this is targeting a very niché market. As such, you shouldn’t expect this to be cheap!

Given that a standard 2080 Ti costs you around £1000, expect this to be at least 30-50% more expensive. If you do, however, regularly skip between desktops and laptops then this may (perhaps surprisingly) represent some excellent value!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the design and specifications? Would you consider getting a ‘Gaming Box’? – Let us know in the comments!