Gigabyte Reveals New Gaming Monitor Line-Up

At CES 2020, we’ve already seen a lot of amazing new products from some of the biggest technology companies in the world. In terms of Gigabyte, however, the news has been (relatively speaking) rather light.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, Gigabyte has confirmed a brand new line of gaming monitors that pack some impressive features.

Gigabyte Launch New Gaming Monitors

So, what do we know about these designs? Well, of the three models announced the ‘basics’ of their features are as follows:

GIGABYTE G27F

27-inch 1080p monitor

144 Hz refresh rate

Support for FreeSync and G-SYNC technologies

120% sRGB color saturation support

Two integrated 2 W stereo speakers

GIGABYTE Auto-Update, a feature that performs automatic system checkups when the monitor is connected to a system.

GIGABYTE G27QC

27-inch 1440p display with 1500R curvature

165 Hz refresh rate capability with 90% of DCI-P3 color saturation coverage

HDR-capable

support for AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA’s G-SYNC

Two 2 W stereo speakers

GIGABYTE Auto-Update

GIGABYTE G32QC

32-inch 1440p monitor with a 1500R curvature

165 Hz refresh rate and 90% coverage of DCI-P3 color saturation standard

HDR support with VESA’s DisplayHDR 400 standard

Support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-SYNC

GIGABYTE Auto-Update

When Are They Out and How Much Will They Cost?

At the time of writing, Gigabyte has confirmed neither prices nor an anticipated release date. While the former is entirely open to speculation, given that these monitors have been featured at CES 2020, we’d expect them to hit retail shelves in the coming weeks.

With a pretty solid range of new gaming monitors, however, if you are in the market for an upgrade then these might provide the perfect solution for you! We just need to know how much they cost!

What do you think? Which do you think is the best model for you? – Let us know in the comments!