Gigabyte Unveils its RTX 3090 VISION OC Graphics Card

Although I daresay some of you may disagree citing a few specific examples, in my opinion at least, following the release of both the Nvidia 3080 and 3090 graphics cards, we have yet to see many designs from either range that has really ticked all the right boxes in terms of aesthetics. In fact, some of the GPUs revealed so far have been (and no, I’m not going to give you any specific examples) downright ugly!

Following the official launch of the Gigabyte RTX 3090 VISION OC Graphics Card, however, we may just have one of the best looking GPUs not only from the range, but (hyperbole warning!) possibly ever!

Gigabyte RTX 3090 VISION OC Graphics Card

Coming with an exceptionally sleek brushed steel design, the Gigabyte RTX 3090 VISION OC graphics card is certainly an exceptionally eye-catching design. What about it’s specifications though? Well, in that regard, although we are certainly not downplaying the amazing potential offered in the 3090 range, it is, roughly speaking, a fairly standard configuration.

Although certain aspects of these specifications are pending confirmation (with the launch of a formal website for this new graphics card), following a report via TechPowerUp, it is understood that the RTX 3090 VISION OC will feature the following:

NVLink compatibility for multi-GPU setups

Overclocked to 1755MHz (from the 1695 standard)

24GB VRAM configuration

19.5 Gbps GDDR6X memory speed

Three x DisplayPort 1.4a / 2 x HDMI 2.1

Triple-slot (2.7) design

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Gigabyte has not confirmed any specific release date for the RTX 3090 VISION OC nor what we can anticipate in terms of the retail price. – If you do, however, want to learn more, you can check out the official Gigabyte website via the link here where we’re sure this very impressive looking GPU will shortly be added to their official roster of releases.

