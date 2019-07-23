Gigabyte RTX 2080 Super Gaming OC Review

1. Introduction 2. Photo Gallery 3. How We Test 4. Synthetic Benchmarks 5. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 6. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 7. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 8. Battlefield V 9. Metro Exodus 10. Far Cry New Dawn 11. The Division 2 12. Ray Tracing Performance 13. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 14. Overclocking Performance 15. Final Thoughts 16. Related reviews 17. View All Pages

The RTX 2080 SUPER is here at last. Sure, we’ve already tested the stupidly fast RTX 2070 SUPER, and we loved the boosted performance of the RTX 2060 SUPER too. All those links are on the last page of this review, so check them out afterwards. However, now it’s time for the RTX 2080 series to get a big performance boost. We’ve tested the Founders Edition here, and a few others linked below, but how do the AIB cards stack up? Let’s find out with the Gigabyte RTX 2080 Super Gaming OC!

Gigabyte RTX 2080 Super Gaming OC

Gigabyte is on a winning streak recently. Sure, they’re not pushing the latest innovations when it comes to design. However, by using their well established WindForce cooler designs, which we know work great. They’re able to keep their costs down and pass that onto consumers. Plus, the cooler design has years of testing with consumers, meaning they now give their cards an impressive 4-years warranty! Since this is the Gaming OC, it’s the high-end version of the Gigabyte range. This means you can expect an impressive overclock right out of the box, their triple-fan WindForce 3X cooling system, a full metal backplate and more. That’s compared to the WindForce OC range which would feature a smaller 2-fan cooler and slightly lower clock speeds.

Features

Powered by GeForce® RTX 2080 SUPER™

Integrated with 8GB GDDR6 256-bit memory interface

WINDFORCE 3X Cooling System with alternate spinning fans

RGB Fusion 2.0 – synchronize with other AORUS devices

Metal Back Plate

4 Years Warranty (Online registration required)

What Gigabyte Had to Say

“The WINDFORCE 3X cooling system features 3x 82mm unique blade fans, alternate spinning fan, 6 composite copper heat pipes, heat-pipe direct touch and 3D active fan functionality, together delivering an effective heat dissipation capacity for higher performance at lower temperatures.” – Gigabyte

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Gigabyte RTX 2080 Super Gaming OC product page here.