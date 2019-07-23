Gigabyte RTX 2080 Super Gaming OC Review

/ 3 hours ago

Next Page »

The RTX 2080 SUPER is here at last. Sure, we’ve already tested the stupidly fast RTX 2070 SUPER, and we loved the boosted performance of the RTX 2060 SUPER too. All those links are on the last page of this review, so check them out afterwards. However, now it’s time for the RTX 2080 series to get a big performance boost. We’ve tested the Founders Edition here, and a few others linked below, but how do the AIB cards stack up? Let’s find out with the Gigabyte RTX 2080 Super Gaming OC!

Gigabyte RTX 2080 Super Gaming OC

Gigabyte is on a winning streak recently. Sure, they’re not pushing the latest innovations when it comes to design. However, by using their well established WindForce cooler designs, which we know work great. They’re able to keep their costs down and pass that onto consumers. Plus, the cooler design has years of testing with consumers, meaning they now give their cards an impressive 4-years warranty! Since this is the Gaming OC, it’s the high-end version of the Gigabyte range. This means you can expect an impressive overclock right out of the box, their triple-fan WindForce 3X cooling system, a full metal backplate and more. That’s compared to the WindForce OC range which would feature a smaller 2-fan cooler and slightly lower clock speeds.

Features

  • Powered by GeForce® RTX 2080 SUPER™
  • Integrated with 8GB GDDR6 256-bit memory interface
  • WINDFORCE 3X Cooling System with alternate spinning fans
  • RGB Fusion 2.0 – synchronize with other AORUS devices
  • Metal Back Plate
  • 4 Years Warranty (Online registration required)

What Gigabyte Had to Say

“The WINDFORCE 3X cooling system features 3x 82mm unique blade fans, alternate spinning fan, 6 composite copper heat pipes, heat-pipe direct touch and 3D active fan functionality, together delivering an effective heat dissipation capacity for higher performance at lower temperatures.” – Gigabyte

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Gigabyte RTX 2080 Super Gaming OC product page here.

Next Page »

Topics: , , , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Giveaways

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    AMD or Intel?

    View Results

  • Recent Comments

  • Archives