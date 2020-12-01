Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC Graphics Card Review

The Nvidia RTX 3000 series has certainly led to an exciting launch. Sure, the performance has been impressive, but stock issues were inevitable given the more competitive prices and the huge leaps in performance compared to the RTX 200 series launch. Not only that, but AMD now have some serious competition, and overall, people just seem to be gaming a LOT more in 2020. No idea why though, do you?

Gigabyte has had a lot of success with the launch of the RTX 3000 series cards. It’s the first time in years that they’ve completely redesigned their cooler and overall card aesthetics. They no longer look like the affordable one of the pack, and it has given them a big performance advantage too. This new cooler design features on their flagship models such as the RTX 3080 and the RTX 3090. However, it’s the same cooler on today’s RTX 3060 Ti, so it shouldn’t have to work too hard to max out the new chipset.

Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC Graphics Card

The Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC looks set to be be a very exciting card, especially after the performance improvements we’ve seen over the last generation while reviewing the RTX 3070, 3080 and 3090. While the 3060 Ti may be the lowest in the range of these new GPUs, we’re still expect it to be a giant slayer when compared with the last two generations. It’s also going up against two other RTX 3060 Ti cards in today’s testing!

Features