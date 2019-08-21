Gigabyte Sets 11 World Records with AMD EPYC 7002 CPUs

With the recent release of the AMD EPYC 7002 Series “Rome” server platforms, it was likely that we would start to see some pretty impressive performance figures emerge. It is, after all, no secret that AMD’s server market is doing very well as Intel struggles to compete on both price and performance.

Following an official announcement by Gigabyte, however, their most recent collaboration with AMD has seen over 11 performance world records smashed!

Gigabyte set 11 New World Records With AMD

In a report via TechPowerUp, the system used to set the new records utilised a Gigabyte dual-socket R282-Z90 rack server or GIGABYTE’s single-socket R272-Z30 rack server. These were used together with AMD’s new 64 core EPYC 7742 processor.

So, what are the records? Well, we’re going to lie, they are (mostly) server-based performance figures that will likely go over the heads of those who don’t understand how they are designed to perform. For those of you who do, however, here are all the records!

No. 1 SPECrate 2017 Integer Rate Base – Dual Socket System

No. 1 SPECrate 2017 Integer Rate Peak – Dual Socket System

Using Gigabyte’s R282-Z90 with AMD EPYC 7742 CPU – Validation Certificate

No. 1 SPECrate 2017 Floating Point Rate Base – Dual Socket System

No. 1 SPECrate 2017 Floating Point Rate Peak – Dual Socket System

Using Gigabyte’s R282-Z90 with AMD EPYC 7742 CPU – Validation Certificate

No. 1 SPECrate 2017 Floating Point Rate Base – Single Socket System

No. 1 SPECrate 2017 Floating Point Rate Peak – Single Socket System

Using Gigabyte’s R272-Z30 with AMD EPYC 7742 CPU – Validation Certificate

No. 1 SPECspeed 2017 Floating Point Rate Peak – Single Socket System

Using Gigabyte’s R272-Z30 with AMD EPYC 7742 CPU – Validation Certificate

No. 1 SPECjbb2015 MultiJVM max-jOPS – Dual Socket System

No. 1 SPECjbb2015 MultiJVM critical-jOPS – Dual Socket System

Using Gigabyte’s R282-Z90 with AMD EPYC 7742 CPU – Validation Certificate

No. 1 SPECjbb2015 Composite max-jOPS – Dual Socket System

No. 1 SPECjbb2015 Composite critical-jOPS – Dual Socket System

Using Gigabyte’s R282-Z90 with AMD EPYC 7742 CPU – Validation Certificate

What Do We Think?

Despite these hugely impressive figures (and what Gigabyte has achieved here), this is perhaps only the tip of the iceberg in terms of the potential offered in these new AMD EPYC processors. It is still, after all, very early doors on these CPU releases.

Admittedly, there’s not much to get excited about here on a desktop level (or even HEDTs). For those, however, who work or use servers, there’s clearly a lot of performance on offer here in some very key areas! So far, EPYC is looking… well, epic!

Are you impressed with the performance figures? – Let us know what you think in the comments!