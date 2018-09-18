Gigabyte Storage Lineup Now Includes M.2 NVMe SSDs

Faster Ultra Durable Storage

Gigabyte is continuing their expansion in to the storage business with the launch of new SSDs. Unlike their previous drives however, these ones are faster M.2 PCIe NVMe drives. For now, Gigabyte is offering these M.2 SSDs in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB sizes. Although they are not entirely discounting a possibility of a 1TB drive in the future, we would just have to wait.

In terms of speed, these ones seem to be on the entry-level side for now. Gigabyte did not disclose actual read and write speeds on their press release. But they say that it leverages PCIe Gen3 x2 transmission modes. So it most likely has read speeds under 2,000 MB/s and write speeds under 1,000MB/s. Expect the smaller capacity 128GB model to perform worse than the larger capacity models as well. These speeds are slower than typical PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe SSDs, but still much faster than SATA SSDs which top out at 550MB/s+ read and write speeds.

UPDATE:

Looks like the product pages are up for the 256GB and 128GB model, disclosing the actual read and write speeds. The 256GB version has a sequential read and write speed of up to 1200MB/s and 800MB/s. Meanwhile, the 128GB model runs up to 1100MB/s read and 500MB/s write.

“In comparison with traditional SATA drives, M.2 devices are more compact and offer better performance which makes them perfect for users seeking enhanced storage performance,” stated Jackson Hsu, Deputy Director of the GIGABYTE Channel Solutions Product Development Division. “GIGABYTE M.2 SSDs continue to build on the success of the highly acclaimed UD PRO series and are a glowing example of GIGABYTE’s dedication to excellence, satisfying the performance and durability demands of all users. With a selection of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacity SSDs, GIGABYTE M.2 SSDs provide users with excellent performance, durability, and capacity flexibility.”

How Much are These Gigabyte M.2 NVMe SSDs?

Gigabyte did not disclose pricing yet. Although the 128GB and 256GB models will be available earlier than the 512GB version. In fact, they are shipping out now. All of them come with a 3-year warranty.