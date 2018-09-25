Gigabyte Teases the AORUS Xtreme RTX 2080 Graphics Card

Xtreme Edition on the Way

Although Gigabyte has their custom-cooled Windforce triple-fan RTX 20-series video card line, they are also preparing a new Xtreme variant on the way. This is going to be under their high-end gaming AORUS brand and will feature the beefiest cooling seen on an NVIDIA RTX 20-series video card yet.

It has three 100mm Windforce fans with a heatpipe direct touch heatsink underneath. The VRM MOSFETs and surrounding components also have dedicated heatsinks for optimal cooling as well. Of course, it also has some elaborate RGB LED lighting on the shrould and the three 100mm fans.

Even though it is not the Ti version, the Xtreme RTX 2080 has a beefy 12+2 phase VRM and comes with a 4-year warranty.

What Kind of Connector Options are Available in the RTX 2080 Xtreme?

What makes this a truly Xtreme edition card however, is the fact that there are seven display connectors in the rear. That means a comprehensive combination of options available to users for their multi-monitor setup. The reference model by default only has five display outputs. There are three HDMI ports, three full-size DisplayPorts and one USB-C port.

When is This AORUS Xtreme Video Card Coming Out?

Gigabyte did not reveal any firm launch dates yet, but the product page is already up so it is most likely coming sooner than expected.