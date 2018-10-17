Gigabyte Typo Causes Confusion Over 2070TI Model

With the new Nvidia 2070’s officially being revealed yesterday, so far they are looking to be everything we hoped they would. In a nutshell, an affordable means of accessing a decent graphics card with RTX and DLSS technology. Admittedly, for a retail price that still looks to be in the region of £500-£600 might not necessarily fall into your personal category of ‘affordable’, but even so, by the standards set by the other 20XX cards, this is, without a doubt, perhaps the best in terms of value.

With card announcements coming from all directions though, Gigabyte announced that they were running a promotion on not only a 2070 card but also a 2070Ti. As you may recall, the 1070 received a Ti version and as such, despite no formal announcement, this led to a lot of speculation that such a card exists.

Well, sadly, it’s not to be. Well, at least not right now! In a report via Videocardz, Gigabyte has insisted that the Ti is merely a typo. We’re not so sure though…

Benefit Of The Doubt!

The chances are more than likely that, at some stage, Nvidia will release a 2070Ti. What is, however, intriguing is that if this is a typo, why was it written twice in the promotional banner? If it was, surely it would only have appeared once?

This leads to one of two possibilities; Either Gigabyte knows something that the rest of us don’t or (and probably more likely) they’ve just recycled a promotion which was initially created for the 1070.

We did, however, want to make it clear though, Gigabyte has said the 1070Ti isn’t out (and doesn’t exist, yet). We here at eTeknix have certainly heard nothing to contradict that either. So if you were getting a little excited over this announcement, we’re sorry, but we’ve got to disappoint you! There is, at present, no Nvidia 2070Ti.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!