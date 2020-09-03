Gigabyte Unveils 3090/3080 Eagle and Gaming Series GPUs

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of premium gaming hardware, has announced the launch of its new NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 series graphics cards powered by NVIDIA® Ampere™ architecture. The GeForce RTX™ 3090 GAMING OC 24G, GeForce RTX™ 3090 EAGLE OC 24G, GeForce RTX™ 3080 GAMING OC 10G, and GeForce RTX™ 3080 EAGLE OC 10G.

The 4 graphics cards feature GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3X cooling system with alternate spinning fan, unique blade fan, graphene nano lubricant, screen cooling, large copper plate and heat pipe, RGB fusion 2.0, protection metal backplate, and GIGABYTE certified ultra-durable materials so that all gamers can enjoy the ultimate gaming experience with the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 30 Series GPUs.

Gigabyte Eagle and Gaming Series 3090/3080 Graphics Cards

GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3X cooling system features 3x unique blade fans, alternate spinning, composite copper heat pipes, large copper plate direct touch GPU, 3D active fan and Screen cooling, which together provide high efficiency heat dissipation. These cooling technologies keep the graphics card in a low temperature at any time, resulting in higher and more stable performance. The middle fan spins in reverse to optimize airflow for heat dissipation, enabling more efficient performance at a lower temperature. Screen cooling extends the heatsink to allow air flow to pass through, providing better heat dissipation. In addition, graphene nano lubricant can extend the fan life by 2.1 times, close to the life of double ball bearing, and is quieter.

The graphics card uses the multi-phase power supply design to allow the MOSFET to operate at lower temperature, and over-temperature protection design and load balancing for each MOSFET, plus the Ultra Durable certified chokes and capacitors, to provide excellent performance and longer system life. The metal back plate not only strengthens the overall structure, but also prevents the PCB from bending or falling parts. In addition, in order to meet the needs of the gamers, RGB fusion 2.0 allows users to adjust the color of the lights and various special effects through AORUS Engine, and synchronize with other AORUS devices.

Where Can I Learn More?

GIGABYTE will release more AORUS series graphics cards for enthusiasts in the near future, including the air-cooled and water-cooled designs of the latest generation of RGB lighting, allowing gamers to have more choice to build an ultimate gaming machine.

For more information on these and other Gigabyte products, you can check out their official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!