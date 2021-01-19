Gigabyte Unveils the AORUS Gen4 7000s M.2 NVMe SSD

Gigabyte has today announced the launch of its new AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD with up to 7 GB/s read speed. Enhanced by the new generation PCIe 4.0 controller with advanced 3D-TLC NAND Flash, it boosts up to 55% more performance than the previous generation PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

AORUS Gen4 7000s SSDs come in two capacity variants, 2 TB and 1 TB with M.2 2280 interface to make installation easy. They equip a big aluminum thermal interface in different sizes and double side thermal pad with Nanocarbon coating for improved heat dissipation. Meanwhile, the SSD Tool Box application provides an instant overview and adjustment of SSD status.

Gigabyte AORUS Gen4 7000s M.2 NVMe SSD

AORUS Gen4 7000s SSDs equip the latest Phison E18 selected 8-channel controller, which provides users with the ultimate random access rate, as well as the high-speed 3D-TLC NAND Flash and SLC cache design that brings the PCIe 4.0 into full play. Under the real test, AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD features read speed up to 7 GB/s and write speed up to 6.85 GB/s, which is 55% faster than PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, two times faster than PCIe 3.0 SSD, and up to 13 times faster than SATA SSD. Enhanced by Phison’s E18 controller, AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD not only improves AI multitasking operation, but power up content creators, gamers, and users eager for extreme performance.

The high-speed SSD generates heat on full speed operation, and normally thermal throttling is implemented as a safety feature to prevent data loss, or wear-out the memory chips and controllers. The throttling state engages to maintain stability and durability, however, it slows down the performance and reduces the transfer rate. In order to keep AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD cool while it is running at high speed, GIGABYTE employs the special-designed double-sided aluminum heatsink with Nanocarbon coating. By utilizing the clearance area smartly between slots on motherboards, the size of the thermal fins can be maximized to enlarge the surface area of dissipation. This design can support different M.2 slots perfectly on various motherboards to avoid possible interference by VGA cards installed above the M.2 SSD. AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD also equips high conductivity thermal pad to improve heat dissipation 30% better than a metal thermal pad.

Extreme Thermal Solutions

For those progressive M.2 users who prefer more extreme thermal solution without installing SSDs between PCIe expansion slots, AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD comes in another version of heatsink with integrated heatpipes. With the same double-sided heat spreader with Nanocabon coating and high conductivity pad design, but optimized on the height and dissipation area, AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD promises the consistent cooling and high performance for those water cooling users to avoid throttling from the overheating caused by no air flow assistance of the CPU fan. Users can customize their thermal allocation according to personal needs by GIGABYTE’s thoughtful design, which balances between the high performance and low temperature.

AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD features PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 interface design. To release the breakthrough performance of read speed up to 7 GB/s, AMD X570 / B550 motherboards or Intel Z490 motherboards with next-gen Intel Core processors supported are highly-recommended. With GIGABYTE R&D’s professional adjustment, comprehensive verification, software enhancement, and 5 years warranty service, GIGABYTE motherboards offer more stability with higher performance, which is definitely the best choice for users.

For more information on the AORUS Gen4 7000s M.2 NVMe SSD, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!