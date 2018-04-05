GIGABYTE Unveils H370 and B360 AORUS Motherboards

GIGABYTE Expands Affordable AORUS Motherboard Line

GIGABYTE‘s AORUS line is originally intended only for high-end gaming products. However, now that Intel has announced their alternate chipsets for Coffee Lake, GIGABYTE is expanding the AORUS options towards a more affordable target. Using the B360 and H370 chipset, several AORUS Gaming 3 motherboards are now available. In usual AORUS fashion, these are all equipped with impressive hardware and features that many other B360 and H370 motherboards lack. GIGABYTE even provides WiFi versions for several of these H370 and B360 boards. The WiFi feature uses Intel’s CNVi 802.11ac Wave2 2T2R.

All these motherboards also have RGB Fusion RGB LED support. Not just via on-board headers but built-in on the board as well. That includes the chipset, DIMM slot, and edges. The H370 boards’ M.2 slot also comes with a heatsink. Furthermore, the VRM design for these boards use a hybrid digital PWM design.

What B360 Chipset Motherboards are Available from AORUS?

There are four B360 chipset motherboards available from AORUS. This includes the B360 AORUS Gaming 3 and its WiFi variant, a micro-ATX B360M AORUS Gaming 3 as well as a mini-ITX B360N AORUS Gaming WiFi. You can actually read a review of this B360 Gaming 3 WiFi motherboard here at eTeknix.

What H370 Chipset Motherboards are Available from AORUS?

As for the H370 chipset model, there are only two: the H370 AORUS Gaming 3 and its WiFi variant. You can actually read a review of this H370 Gaming 3 WiFi motherboard here at eTeknix.