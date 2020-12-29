Gigabyte Unveils its AORUS C700 Glass Chassis

I will freely admit that Gigabyte isn’t the first name I think of when it comes to PC chassis designs. While that shouldn’t, of course, diminish anything from their excellent range of products, I think many would agree that there are other manufacturers out there who do seem to grab consumers’ attention more with their cases. – With the launch of their new AORUS C700 chassis, however, that might be set to change!

Gigabyte AORUS C700 Glass Chassis

In announcing the launch of the AORUS C700, Gigabyte definitely has a very attractive design on offer here. It isn’t, however, all about the aesthetics though as it also comes packed with plenty of features to definitely make this a tempting proposition for the savvy shopper. – Albeit, strictly speaking about the visual design, I can’t help but think that this is perhaps a little too similar to those old Alienware designs we saw around 10-15 years ago (and you can make of that what you will).

Features

AORUS Eye-catching Design

RGB Fusion 2.0

Support Motherboards up to E-ATX

Support 6pcs 2.5” and 4pcs 3.5”/2.5” drive bays

Up to 420mm Liquid Cooling Compatible

Support ARGB & PWM Connector Hub

With USB 3.0 x4 and USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C x1 on I/O panel

Full-Size Tempered Glass Both Side Panel

Support Vertical GPU Installation

PSU Shroud Design

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Gigabyte has not confirmed any specific regional release dates for the AORUS C700 chassis nor how much we can expect it to cost when it does hit retailers. – If you do, however, want to learn more about this case design, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

