Gigabyte Unveils its AORUS Z590 Motherboards

GIGABYTE, a leading manufacturer of motherboards and graphics cards, today announced the new Z590 AORUS motherboards which support the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors. The new motherboards feature up to 20-phase digital power VRM design and an improved Fins-Array II heatsink design. GIGABYTE’s Z590 AORUS lineup is geared with the best power design and thermal management to optimize overclocking performance on the upcoming 11th Gen Intel ®Core™ processors. GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS motherboards adopt up to 10 layers PCB, on the high-end models, for better heat dissipation. Moreover, the use of Daisy Chain memory routing with an anti-interference design improves the memory overclocking, stability, and overall memory performance. Selected GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS motherboards offer feature-rich I/O with an integrated I/O shield as well as the newest Thermal Guard II design, Smart Fan 6, and much more. Performance, power management, thermals, audio, GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS motherboards check all the boxes for users seeking to take their computing firepower to the next level.

With PCIe 4.0 support, users can enjoy the high bandwidth, ultra-high transfer speed, and improved CPU performance on the Intel platform. GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS motherboards use PCIe 4.0 grade PCBs, PCIe slots, M.2 slots, and controllers for the highest bandwidth quality, which enabling speeds up to 7000 MB/s. Z590 AORUS motherboards equip up to three PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots with a direct connection to the CPU for the highest bandwidth possible. RAID configurations are possible and they could provide an access rate of more than 20000 MB/s. GIGABYTE’s patent, Thermal Guard II, is a double-sided heat dissipation solution that provides optimal cooling to the PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD modules to prevent thermal throttling under high-speed operation.

Gigabyte Z590 Motherboards

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS motherboards pack features such as the advanced power design which can deliver up to 2100 Amps and provide the best power balance, with up to 20+1 phases which each of them can hold up to 100 amps with its DrMOS power stages design. The diverse power designs can unleash the extreme overclocking performance and unlock the full potential of the new processors. Furthermore, the addition of Tantalum Polymer capacitors improves the transient response of the VRM between high and low loads, increasing the stability and purity of the processor so that users won’t have to worry about overlocking failures caused by unstable power.

Aside from power and thermal management, GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS motherboards boast an impressive memory configuration with support for single-slot 32GB memory capacity. The memory circuits are embedded within the PCB ground layers while the metal outer layer of the PCB reduces electromagnetic interference so those using dual-channel configuration can enjoy high-speed, stable overclocked RAM performance boost above XMP 5000MHz. GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS XTREME features the exclusive SMT Memory DIMM design which utilizes surface adhesion welding technology so that the solder joints of the memory slots are smoothly fixed onto the PCB. This reduces signal interference between the open fiber cloths of the PCB and the memory wiring. The signal stabilizing function of the tantalum Polymer capacitors at the base of the memory slots further enhances the stability of the board especially when overclocking at XMP high frequencies.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS motherboards are equipped with the latest technologies from all the aspects. USB4, 3.2 Gen2x2, 3.2 Gen2 slots, 2.5G and 10G Ethernet, audio jacks, and Thunderbolt 4 expansion interface are some of them. The Intel® 2.5Gbps Ethernet controller brings ultra-fast connectivity that is 2.5 faster than Gigabit Ethernet. Also, the lineup implements an Intel® WiFi 6E 802.11ax network adapter with new exclusive 6GHz frequency band to lessen surrounding Electromagnetic Interference and to provide Gigabit level wireless network. The latest AORUS triple-band (2.4GHz/5GHz/6GHz) high-gain WiFi smart antenna can deliver up to 2.4Gbps transmission speed which offers smoother steaming videos, gaming performance, and more stability. The addition of QFLASH and Clear CMOS buttons makes it much easier and more convenient for users to troubleshoot their systems or update their BIOS without installing a processor.

Customization & Overclocking!

User customization is where the GIGABYTE Z590 motherboards thrive. The redesigned Smart Fan 6, the multiple temperature sensors, Hybrid fan design, noise detection, and increased fan control points from 5 to 7 and more give users the absolute system control and customization.. Users can now switch quickly between Slope mode and Stair mode by their demands. Slope mode is the traditional linear fan speed curve, and Stair mode is a newly introduced mode to maintain the same fan speed within a specified interval which can avoid the annoying noise from the sudden speed-up or down of the fan RPM. EZ Tuning features the friendly adjustment and advanced manual setting mode, which enabling users to control the system temperature setting for the optimal balance among silent, cool, and high performance.

GIGABYTE motherboards are highly recognized for their durability and stability by overclockers. The GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS TACHYON is the much anticipated overclocking motherboard of Z590 lineup, featuring 12+1-phase digital power design with phases rated for up to 100 Amps each. The exclusive Overclocking kit of robust overclocking buttons and detection features allow overclockers to break through the limits with ease. The persistence of GIGABYTE’s R&D team makes the Z590 AORUS TACHYON the successor of SOC series for overclockers, who want to reach the highest CPU and DRAM frequencies.

