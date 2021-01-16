Gigabyte Unveils its Z590 Vision Motherboard Lineup

GIGABYTE has today announced the new Z590 VISION series motherboards for creators which power the 11th Gen Intel Core processors. The exclusive design of VisionLINK and VisionLINK TB enables the simple connection to pen displays with only one USB Type-C cable, releasing creators from the mess of transmission cables and switches to a neat space. Featuring an optimized power design, thermal design, superior connectivity, and high-quality components, GIGABYTE Z590 VISION series motherboards provide a remarkable platform for creators.

Gigabyte Z590 Vision Motherboards

The VisionLINK technology allows for data and video transmission based on USB Type-C Interface and it provides power delivery up to 60 W. VisionLINK technology lets creators not only without cable clutter, but also the benefit of data, video, and power charging at the same time. One USB Type-C cable connected, turn the workspace into neat and tidy. VisionLINK TB is an advanced version of VisionLINK technology. It is based on Thunderbolt 4 delivers 40 Gb/s high-bandwidth speeds, data transferring, video signal, 60 W power charging, and daisy chain function to support up to 10 devices connection.

The Z590 VISION series motherboards keep the VISION white styling with exclusive hardware design to provide creators with an improved working efficiency. The Z590 VISION series motherboards inherit GIGABYTE’s leadership in motherboard power design and VRM thermal design, using up to 12-phase direct power design paired with highly durable DrMOS to provide the best power delivery. Solid power pin connectors on the Z590 VISION series motherboards ensure that the power delivery is stable while reducing excess heat during high workload to prevent throttling, and make the processor more stable to avoid downtime due to an unstable power supply. With the new design of the fins-array, direct-touch heat-pipe, large heat sinks and Smart Fan 6, it not only strengthens the thermal effect, but also takes into account the appearance design, allowing the GIGABYTE Z590 VISION motherboards to be both stylish and thermally efficient.

The memory circuits of GIGABYTE Z590 VISION motherboards are embedded within the PCB ground layers while the metal outer layer of the PCB reduces electromagnetic interference so those using dual channel configuration can enjoy high-speed, stable overclocked RAM performance boost above XMP 4800 MHz. GIGABYTE Z590 VISION motherboards use PCIe 4.0 grade of PCBs, PCIe slots, M.2 slots, and controllers for the highest bandwidth quality. The select Z590 VISION motherboards equip with three PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots which the trace layout comes directly from CPU for the NVMe M.2 SSD, and offers and extreme sequential read speed of more than 20000 MB/s in Windows RAID 0 mode.

Besides taking the lead to implement Thunderbolt 4 onboard, GIGABYTE Z590 VISION motherboards also adopt robust expansion for content creators, which includes SuperSpeed USB3.2 Gen 2×2, Intel 2.5G Ethernet, and High Fidelity audio output expansion interface. The Intel 2.5 Gbps Ethernet controller brings ultra-fast connectivity that is 2.5X faster than Gigabit Ethernet. Also, the lineup implements an Intel WiFi 6 802.11ax network adapter to provide Gigabit level wireless network, and paired with high-gain Wi-Fi smart antenna to deliver up to 2.4 Gbps transmission speed which offers smoother streaming videos, fewer dropped connections, and more stability. To feature with dual Ethernet LAN and WiFi for creators to have a flexible configuration with high bandwidth and low latency access connectivity. The newest GIGABYTE VISION DRIVE perfectly matches the 20 Gbps high speed transfer of USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 to meet the needs of ultra-fast storage from creators.

GIGABYTE Z590 VISION series motherboards are equipped with the high SNR audio engine ALC4080 and the WIMA FKP2 studio-grade audio capacitors to deliver studio-grade audio. GIGABYTE’s exclusive design with DTS：X Ultra technology delivers high fidelity audio for the most immersive sound experience whether it’s for work or entertainment. From video editing to listening to music, the audio quality is indispensable.

Z590 VISION G

Z590 VISION G features three PCIe x16 slots with one Gen4 x16 and two Gen3 x4 supported. There are four M.2 slots with PCIe 4.0/3.0 interface, and six SATA 6 Gb/s ports. With the VisionLINK for connection of pen displays and the DP_In interface, the 3D performance of VGA cards can be shared to pen displays, which is suitable for enabling 2D design and entry-level 3D modeling.

Z590 VISION D

Z590 VISION D holds two PCIe 4.0 slots of x16 and x8 interface, two PCIe 3.0 expansion slots of x4 and x1, three M.2 slots with PCIe 4.0/3.0 interface, and six SATA 6 Gb/s ports. With the VisionLINK TB for connection of pen display and the DP_In interface, the performance of VGA cards can be shared to pen displays, which is more suitable for VFX, 3D compilation, 3D CAD, AI development, and edge deployment.

Z590I VISION D is the first ITX size motherboard of VISION series which is the top choice for mini PC to handle 2D and light-duty 3D computer-aided workloads in fields such as architecture and engineering. In addition to one PCIe 4.0 x16 slot, two PCIe 4.0/3.0 M.2 slots, and four SATA 6 Gb/s ports onboard, Z590I VISION D also equips two Thunderbolt 4 ports which can deliver 40 Gb/s high-bandwidth speeds, data transferring, video signal, 60 W power charging, USB4 specification compliance, and daisy chain function to support up to 10 devices connection. Heat dissipation is very critical to the mini PC. Z590I VISION D thermal’s solution provides a perfect balance between style and performance.

Z590 VISION series also implement the highly recognized durability and stability of GIGABYTE motherboards. The exclusive Q-Flash Plus feature allows users to flash a BIOS file without installing a CPU, RAM, GPU, and other peripherals. Creators now can concentrate on their creation under a stable system.

Specifications

Gigabyte Z590 VISION G

Intel Z590 Creators Motherboard with unique VisionLINK I/O design, Effective thermal solution, Intel 2.5 GbE LAN, PCIe 4.0 x16 slot, Quad NVMe

PCIe x4 M.2 Connectors, Front USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C Header

Powerful performance support 11th and 10th Gen Intel Core series processors

Dual Channel Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4 memory, 4 DIMMs

Go further without more cables by VisionLINK I/O design

High-bandwidth and low-latency network support by Intel 2.5 GbE LAN

Comprehensive connectivity by front and rear USB3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C connectors

PCIe 4.0 hardware design and maximum memory capacity up to 128 GB for empowering real-time workload

4 Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe x4 M.2 connectors with unique thermal guards

Effective cooling solution design for the better thermal dissipation

Smart Fan 6 features hybrid fan headers and numerous temperature sensors for fan mode configuration

Q-Flash Plus Updates BIOS without Installing the CPU, Memory and Graphics Card

Z590I VISION D

Intel Z590 Mini-ITX Creators Motherboard with enhanced power design, Effective thermal solution, Thunderbolt 4, Intel Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax and Intel 2.5 GbE LAN, PCIe 4.0 x16 slot, Dual NVMe PCIe X4 M.2 Connectors, Front USB Type-C Header

Powerful performance support 11th and 10th Gen Intel Core Series Processors

Dual Channel Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4 memory, 2 DIMMs

The limitless connectivity by Intel Thunderbolt 4

High-bandwidth and low-latency network support by Intel 2.5 GbE LAN

Intel Wi-Fi 6 2×2 802.11ax with all new antenna support for better signal

Dual Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe x4 M.2 connectors with unique thermal guards

Comprehensive cooling solution design for the better thermal dissipation

Smart Fan 6 features hybrid fan headers and numerous temperature sensors for fan mode configuration

Q-Flash Plus Updates BIOS without Installing the CPU, Memory and Graphics Card

