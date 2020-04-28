Gigabyte Website Hints at April Z490 Launch Date!

It’s certainly been a busy last couple of weeks in terms of Z490 motherboard leaks and with Intel’s Comet Lake-S on the horizon, we can’t say that we’re overly surprised. Following a teaser post on their official website, however, Gigabyte is dropping a pretty major hint that their upcoming motherboard designs will be official launched on April 30th. That’s this Thursday in case you were wondering!

Gigabyte Z490 Motherboards

In the image above, you can clearly see that Gigabyte plans to launch or announce something on April 30th. The major clue, however, lies in the fact that the background of the image contained three darkened motherboards.

They’re too dark to exactly make out, but this is something of a lead balloon hint that we’ll finally get to know whats on the way from them in terms of their Z490 LGA1200 designs.

We should, however, clarify what ‘launch’ means. If you think that Gigabyte Z490 motherboards will be available to buy on April 30th, you’re mistaken. In tech terms, a launch is an official reveal which (in most instances) usually comes with a confirmed release date. As for what that’ll happen, we’re waiting on 100% nailed-on confirmation from Intel, but May 31st seems a solid bet!

What Do We Think?

In truth, the cat is already pretty much out of the bag for Gigabyte in terms of its Z490 platform. Why? Well, earlier this week we reported on how images from what is expected to be their entire Z490 range leaked online. You can, therefore, check that out via the link here!

Don’t get us wrong though, this date is still very important as it’ll give us confirmed details, specifications, and clarification as to some of the remaining grey areas of the Z490 platform. One such being what kind of PCI-e 4.0 support these designs will have!

For more information, you can check out the official Gigabyte ‘teaser’ website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!