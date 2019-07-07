Gigabyte X570 AORUS Master Motherboard Review

AORUS X570 Master

The latest range of Ryzen 3rd Gen CPUs are here at last. With that, we also have the launch of the latest X570 motherboards, and even new graphics cards from AMD too. It seems we’re spoilt for new hardware this week! Speaking of spoilt, I’ve also had the high-end X570 Master motherboard from AORUS!

Equipped with support for the latest Ryzen CPUs, it’s a high-end solution built for extreme gaming and workstation performance. You’ll find an impressive 14 Phases Digital VRM, providing big overclocking performance. There’s also three ultra-fast NVMe PCIE4.0 M.2 mounts for the latest flagship storage drives. If that’s not enough, dual LAN and WiFI; including 2.5GbE and WiFi 6!

The list of features on this motherboard is enough to make you drool. What’s more crazy is this isn’t even the top end model. We still have the AORUS Xtreme for those who really want to empty their wallets; we’ll take a look at that at a later date though.

Features

Supports AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen™/ 2nd Gen Ryzen™/ 2nd Gen Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Vega Graphics/ Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Vega Graphics Processors

Dual Channel ECC/ Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 4 DIMMs

Direct 14 Phases Infineon Digital VRM Solution with PowIRstage

Advanced Thermal Design with Fins-Array Heatsink and Direct Touch Heatpipe

Triple Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe 4.0/3.0 x4 M.2 with Triple Thermal Guards

Intel® WiFi 6 802.11ax 2T2R & BT 5

Rear 125dB SNR AMP-UP Audio with ALC1220-VB & ESS SABRE 9118 DAC with WIMA Audio Capacitors

Realtek ® 2.5GbE + Intel ® Gigabit LAN with cFosSpeed

2.5GbE + Intel Gigabit LAN with cFosSpeed USB TurboCharger for Mobile Device Fast Charge Support

RGB FUSION 2.0 with Multi-Zone Addressable LED Light Show Design, Supports Addressable LED & RGB LED Strips

Smart Fan 5 Features Multiple Temperature Sensors, Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP and Noise Detection

Front & Rear USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C™ Headers

Integrated Base Plate & I/O Shield Armor

Q-Flash Plus Update BIOS Without Installing CPU, Memory and Graphics Card

CPU Support

Please keep in mind that Ryzen X570 motherboards only support Ryzen 2nd Gen and 3rd Gen CPUs. Despite being AM4 sockets, they do not currently work with Ryzen 1st Gen processors. Furthermore, for those wanting to use the full PCIe 4.0 functionality, you’ll also need to use the latest 3rd Gen CPUs.

4K Preview and Unboxing

Last week we brought you a preview of this motherboard here. Plus, Andy did a lovely unboxing preview which you can check out below! Because we did the preview, we’ve already been over the features on this motherboard like we would in our “A Closer Look” section. So that has been replaced with a “photo gallery” on this review; we don’t need to tell you everything twice!

