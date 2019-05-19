Global Illumination Videos Show Ray Tracing Added To Games

Global Illuminations Ray Tracing Mod

With the release of the Nvidia 20XX graphics cards, we got our first truly modern look at what real-time ray tracing effects could achieve in games. Admittedly, the experience has gotten a mixed reception and even at the time of writing, very few games officially support it.

Following the release of a number of videos, however, YouTuber ‘EiermannTelevision’ has shown a number of games working with a ‘global illuminations’ ray tracing mod in action.

Games!

The videos show the mod running in Quake 3, Carmageddon, Grand Theft Auto 5, Grand Theft Auto 4, Half Life, F.E.A.R. and Star Wars Jedi Outcast. While these are hardly modern games, there are two clearly important factors to draw from this.

The first thing is that it clearly shows that mods can bring ray tracing to much older titles. On a second and more cynical note, however, it’s likely that this mod requires a LOT of punch from a PC. As such, older games may be necessary to get the best out of this mod.

Not Perfect!

As can be seen in the videos, while the mod does bring a rather impressive level of graphics to highly-dated games, it’s clearly not perfected yet. There are, for example, a lot of graphical glitches and architects getting thrown out there.

For the sake of fairness, however, this mod is still very much in the alpha stages of development. When you take that into consideration, the progress made actually becomes far more impressive.

Can I Try It Out?

I suppose at this point a number of you are wondering where you can download this mod to try it out yourself. Well, sadly (as far as I can tell) this mod hasn’t yet been released publically. At least, not yet!

As above, the creator may be keen to ensure that it’s in a more ‘solid’ state. At least, before bringing it to the PC community. All we can say, however, is that so far, this is looking more than a little good!

