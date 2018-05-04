God of War is officially the fastest selling PS4 Exclusive

Since details of the new God of War began to emerge, things looked good. Yes, you can say that of many games, but with the PS4 well into its lifespan now, the game showed potential that the console still had a few tricks up its sleeve. It was, therefore, no surprise that when it was released it was a massive critical success. Reviews for the game are generally in the 9/10 range and many agree that it is already a classic release.

Critical acclaim does not always mean sales, but God of War has managed to achieve both. In a report via PCGamesN, God of War is now officially the fastest selling PS4 exclusive to date.

Massive Sales Figures!

In its first 3 days since launch, God of War has sold around 3.1 million units. This smashes the previous record held by Uncharted 4 which managed a still massively impressive 2.7 million sales. Given that the franchise had been out of the loop for a little while, the sales figures are a little surprising. It is, however, a testament to a game that has had clearly a lot of love poured into it.

Shannon Studstill, head of the God of War developer Sony Santa Monica has said: “I would like to personally thank the millions of fans around the world who decided to embark on Kratos’ latest adventure with us. Your support is truly inspiring, and it’s a reason why we push ourselves every day to go beyond the boundaries of play.”

The future of God of War looks bright and hopefully, we’ll see further releases in what is clearly a highly popular franchise.

What do you think? Are you playing the new God of War? What do you think of it? – Let us know in the comments!