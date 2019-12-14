Godfall Becomes the First Confirmed PS5 Release

Well, it has certainly been a busy week in terms of what we can expect to see from the next-generation of console releases. Having seen Microsoft formally confirm the upcoming release of their Xbox Series X console, we also saw them follow that up shortly with the first confirmed release for the system.

Well, clearly not wishing to be left behind, following the launch of a new trailer, Godfall is the first confirmed release for the PS5 (PlayStation 5) console. Better still, with the launch of an official trailer, you can check it out for yourself below!

One thing, however, is pretty clear. With just a year(ish) to go until their launch, the next-gen console wars are already heating up!

Godfall is the First Confirmed PS5 Release

Being developed by Gearbox, this is clearly a studio was a very solid and decent reputation. As such, although not many specific details are yet known about the game, we have a fairly good idea that it is (at the very least) in some more than capable hands.

“We’re thrilled at Gearbox to have been chosen by Counterplay Games to bring their creative vision of Godfall to gamers on the PlayStation 5 and PC. As we continue our mission to entertain the world, Godfall is a perfect fit with Gearbox Publishing. Playing with your friends and gearing up are some of the things we love most.”

When Will it be Released?

As you may have noted in the trailer, with a release date of ‘Holiday 2020’, Godfall will likely represent a launch release for the PS5. This is, however, also coming to the PC (via the Epic Games Store platform). As such, although a console exclusive, those of us in the PC market are not missing out on this one!

In terms of what we think about the game? It looks decent. Albeit many PS4 owners may still remember the hype and disappointment of The Order 1886. Hopefully though, this will not be that!

You can learn more about the game via its official website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the trailer? – Let us know in the comments!