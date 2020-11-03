Godfall Dev Says Game NEEDS 12GB VRAM for 4K Ultra

With Godfall set to release for PC on November 12th, and very shortly afterward as a release title for the PS5, in regards to the former, with Cyberpunk 2077 now delayed until December 10th, this undoubtedly represents one of the biggest upcoming titles with the potential to get those graphics cards more than a little toasty in terms of high-end performance.

Following a video released in collaboration between AMD and Godfall’s developer (Counterplay Games), however, a rather notable disclosure has been made about the game that may give the upcoming Radeon 6000 graphics cards a pretty notable advantage over Nvidia.

Godfall ‘Needs’ 12GB VRAM for 4K Ultra Gameplay

Speaking in the video (which you can check out below), Counterplay Games have confirmed that for 4K ultra settings, Godfall will require around 12GB of VRAM to ensure a smooth experience for users. Now, why is this important? Well, at the time of writing, of the new GPUs currently available (and we use that term loosely) from Nvidia, the 3080 is only supplied with 10GB of VRAM. And while the 3090 does have 24GB, it’s hard to ignore the fact that it’s, for many, prohibitively expensive!

With the Radeon 6800 (and XT) both coming with 16GB of memory, therefore, AMD may have a pretty significant advantage in this regard and particularly in the future if more gaming releases require more VRAM for their top-end performance (which certainly isn’t an unusual requirement for 4K).

What Do We Think?

It is, of course, still entirely possible that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 will be able to handle Godfall in 4K ultra without any problems. It can’t be ignored, however, that AMD has, more than likely, very deliberately asked Counterplay Games to cite this apparent requirement as a means of promoting one of the best features of the upcoming 6800 and XT graphics cards.

Yes, only a small portion of gamers actually utilize 4K settings and even less have the hardware necessary to creep things into the realms of ‘ultra’ settings. It can’t be denied though, that this clearly suggests that despite Nvidia having faster memory (GDDR6X), AMD’s higher quantity may prove to be the more advantageous selection over the next few years if you are one of those who like ultra-high resolutions.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!