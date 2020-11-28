GOG.COM Launch their Black Friday Sale!

GOG.COM is one of, if not the, most loved online gaming retailer. Something that is undoubtedly largely to do with the fact that every single one of the games offered on their platform is entirely 100% DRM-Free! – Well, if you are either new or old to them, then you’re going to want to check this out as with the launch of their Black Friday sales event, there are some amazing gaming bargains to be had!

GOG.COM Black Friday Sale!

As part of the sale, GOG.COM has discounted over 2,500 games on their platform and, as such, there is clearly a lot to check out. To save you some of the legwork, however, we have picked out some of the more notable highlights for you below:

Dishonored: Complete Edition – £13.79

Control Ultimate Edition – £17.49

Batman Arkham Knight Premium Edition – £7.49 (The PC version is a lot better these days than it was at launch)

Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition – £7.49

Fallout 3: GOTY Edition – £4.49

The Witcher 3: GOTY Edition – £10.49

Metro Exodus: Gold Edition – £18.69

Diablo 1 + Hellfire Expansion – £5.79

The Evil Within 2 – £5.00

The Outer Worlds – £24.99

Cuphead – £11.29

RimWorld – £24.99 (This game is rarely available on discount!)

Blade Runner – £5.79

Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition – £20.99

Inside – £5.29

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided: Digital Deluxe Edition – £4.99

Spongebob SpongePants: BFBB: Rehydrated – £16.49

XIII – £1.99 (The original, not the recent crappy ‘remake’)

Bioshock Infinite – £9.99 (This game still holds up amazingly well)

Darksiders III: Deluxe Edition – £15.00

Limbo – £2.69

PC Building Simulator – £7.49

Vampyr – £8.79

Amnesia Rebirth – £20.29

Tropico 6 – £19.99

Where Can I Learn More?

As above, this is just a small sample of some of the amazing gaming deals to be had in the GOG.COM Black Friday sales event. No, there isn’t much brand new and that isn’t, incidentally, uncommon for their website. With that being said though, there are still some pretty fantastic titles on offer here! – If you do, therefore, want to learn more (and who knows, maybe find something even tastier than we mentioned above) you can check out their official website via the link here!

