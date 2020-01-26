GOG.com Launches its DRM-Free New Year Sale

With the Chinese New Year being upon, we’ve already seen Steam launch their lunar sale. This time around, however, it’s the turn of GOG.com. The website, as you may be aware, is highly popular based on the fact that they only sell games that are DRM-free. In other words, an internet connection isn’t required to play them.

So, is there anything on offer to tempt you into having some final gaming purchases before the end of the month? – Let’s take a look.

GOG.com Lunar Sale

With around 1,500 games discounted in the sale, there’s clearly a lot to choose from. Let us, therefore, pick out some of the more notable highlights that might just tempt you into making a purchase.

Diablo 1 (inc Hellfire) – £6.49

Kingdom Come Deliverance (Royal Edition) – £26.29

Greedfall – £32.99

Vampyr – £15.29

Warcraft 1 & 2 – £9.79 (Zug Zug!)

Disco Elysium – £28.09

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (GOTY Edition) – £10.49

Where Can I Check the Sale out?

With so many games on offer, there’s undoubtedly going to be something to take your fancy here. With GOG.com being specifically DRM-free as well, don’t forget that you play install and play there wherever, whenever! If you do, therefore, want to learn more about it, then you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? What’s your pick of the GOG.com sale? – Let us know in the comments!