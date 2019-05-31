GOG.com Launches Their Gaming Summer Sale Festival

GOG.com Launches Summer Sale Festival

With Summer approaching, it’s hardly unusual as a PC gamer to be bombarded with various sales all looking to get you to part with money you don’t have for games you may or may not actually end up playing.

If you are, however, fully recovered from the recent Epic Games Store sale (which is still on by the way) and feel you have a bit of extra cash before the Steam Summer sale, then good news! GoG.com (Good Old Games) has officially launched their Summer Sale Festival!

What’s On Sale?

The sale comprises of a number of standard discounts while also offering temporary ‘flash sales’. In terms of gaming releases, as the website name might suggest, you shouldn’t expected anything related to brand new AAA-games. Well, maybe with a couple exceptions.

If you have, however, been waiting patiently for a game to hit a certain price, then this might be absolutely perfect timing for you!

Pick of the Sale

With a lot of games available at solid discounts right now, you might be wondering what to go for. Well, for starters, Bioshock Infinite (the complete edition) for just £9.99 is an absolutely bargain. Additionally, Thimbleweed Park, Darksiders 3 and even some old-school Blizzard releases should give something for all tastes!

If you want to learn more (and check out the sale) you can do so via the link here!

What do you think? What do you think is the best bargain of the sale? – Let us know in the comments!