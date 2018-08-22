GOG Debuts FCK DRM Initiative to Promote DRM-Free Sources

Improving Consumer Digital Ownership Rights

GOG is taking aim squarely between the eyes of Digital Rights Management (DRM) and is swinging hard. The DRM-free store has been in operation for a decade now and rejecting DRM is the cornerstone of their existence. They are a major proponent in offering DRM-free games and true digital rights ownership when purchasing software. Now they are launching the FCK DRM initiative, with aims of spreading the DRM-free culture, and raise awareness about digital ownership rights.

The company admits that the landscape has now changed after a decade, so this initiative has become a necessity. GOG launched the website https://www.fckdrm.com in order to spread their message.

What is DRM Anyway? and How Does it Affect Consumers?

GOG argues that DRM is a broad term that is intended to control digital rights. This control is not in the hands of consumers, but by the companies who want to sell digital items. They are essentially calling it a killswitch, built into software, especially games. Companies can decide to revoke digital ownership anytime they wish, and it prevents users from preserving a copy that they purchase legally.

GOG urges users to support the cause and stay informed. This includes supporting groups such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation and Defective by Design. They are also encouraging users to support businesses that are for the DRM-Free model. Not just their own game store, but other outlets as well. This includes Bandcamp, 7Digital, eMusic, Project Gutenberg, Open Libra, Vimeo on Demand and Moving Image Archive. Hopefully, the initiative raises sufficient awareness that this list of DRM-Free retailers grow.