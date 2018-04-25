GoG Introduces A Steam Like Interface With User Profiles

GoG Launches Steam Like Interface With User Profiles

Good Old Games (or GoG) may never reach the heights of Steam, but they are at least trying. Initially launching as a platform for retro PC games, they have since come on quite a long way. They even occasionally get full AAA games released as new. Despite this though, its doubtful that they will ever truly compete with Steam.

There is, however, an old adage in business. When you can’t beat them, copy them.

As such, in a report via PCGamesN, it’s not entirely surprising that GoG has finally taken the plunge and borrowed a number of features we associate with Steam. Most notably of these being the ability to create your own user-specific gaming profile.

Updated Interface

With the new update to the GoG gaming platform, you now have access to a profile. In addition to this, you can view your friends, view your activity and fully pimp out your profile to show all the games you’ve played and how long you’ve been at it for.

GoG has made it clear that while this profile option has been added, they have included privacy settings. Therefore, you don’t have to let everyone know you’re playing HuniePop let alone that you’re currently into your 600th hour chasing that one elusive achievement.

Perhaps one of the key difference though when compared with Steam is just how much you can customize your profile page. In addition, all of the wallpapers available are entirely free. As such there are no hidden costs to make you look the gaming god you really are.

What do you think about this? Are you pleased with the changes? Is this unnecessary copy-cat behavior from GoG? In addition, will these changes make you use the platform more? – Let us know in the comments!