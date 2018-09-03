GOG Launches Back-to-School Sale with Savings Up to 90% Off

/ 1 min ago

GOG Launches Back-to-School Sale with Savings Up to 90% Off

Up to 90% off Over 500+ DRM-Free Titles

Just because school season is about to start, that does not mean that play time is over. In fact, GOG is enticing gamers with their massive Back-to-School sale to keep on playing. They are offering 500+ DRM-free titles with discounts up to 90% off the retail price. Aside from the wide selection, they are also continually offering daily flash deals which only last a few hours.

What Good Deals Are Available in this Event?

At the time of writing, they are currently offering Dragon Age Origins Ultimate Edition for 80% off. That is if you can get to it before the one hour and 30 minutes left in this flash deal is up. There is also Shadow Tactics available for 60% off with less than an hour to go.

Since CD Projekt RED owns GOG, their own titles are also massively discounted. The Witcher III Wild Hunt GOTY Edition for example is currently 60% off. Meanwhile, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition is 85% off. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt and its expansion pass are also 50% off the retail price.

GOG Launches Back-to-School Sale with Savings Up to 90% Off

Award winning title Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition is also currently 10% off. So is This War of Mine, now costing 70% less. Torment: Tides of Numenera Legacy and Immortal Editions are also 50% off.

Users who download and install the GOG connect client are also eligible to receive some free DRM-free Steam games. This includes MDK, King of Dragon Pass, For the Glory and Tempest. GOG will be adding more titles as the week goes on as well.

How Long Will This Sale Event last?

The GOG Back to School sale ends on September 10th, 10pm UTC.

To take advantage of this sale, visit: https://www.gog.com

Topics: , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja