GOG Launches Back-to-School Sale with Savings Up to 90% Off

Up to 90% off Over 500+ DRM-Free Titles

Just because school season is about to start, that does not mean that play time is over. In fact, GOG is enticing gamers with their massive Back-to-School sale to keep on playing. They are offering 500+ DRM-free titles with discounts up to 90% off the retail price. Aside from the wide selection, they are also continually offering daily flash deals which only last a few hours.

What Good Deals Are Available in this Event?

At the time of writing, they are currently offering Dragon Age Origins Ultimate Edition for 80% off. That is if you can get to it before the one hour and 30 minutes left in this flash deal is up. There is also Shadow Tactics available for 60% off with less than an hour to go.

Since CD Projekt RED owns GOG, their own titles are also massively discounted. The Witcher III Wild Hunt GOTY Edition for example is currently 60% off. Meanwhile, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition is 85% off. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt and its expansion pass are also 50% off the retail price.

Award winning title Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition is also currently 10% off. So is This War of Mine, now costing 70% less. Torment: Tides of Numenera Legacy and Immortal Editions are also 50% off.

Users who download and install the GOG connect client are also eligible to receive some free DRM-free Steam games. This includes MDK, King of Dragon Pass, For the Glory and Tempest. GOG will be adding more titles as the week goes on as well.

How Long Will This Sale Event last?

The GOG Back to School sale ends on September 10th, 10pm UTC.

To take advantage of this sale, visit: https://www.gog.com