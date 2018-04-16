GOG ‘Most Wanted’ Sale Launched – Ends April 23

Most Popular Games on Sale

GOG.com has launched their latest sale event called ‘Most Wanted’. As the name suggests, this is a collection of games which are the most popular on the site. GOG is of course, a DRM-free store so every single game has no such limitation. However, this also somewhat limits their inventory as some publishers prefer DRM. The good news is that there are still plenty to choose from and there are in fact over 150 games on discount.

What Notable Games are On Sale?

As a subsidiary of CD-Projekt Red, GOG often puts The Witcher series on sale. So it does not come as a surprise that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ‘Game of the Year’ Edition is 60% off the retail price. The regular, non-GOTY edition is 50% off.

The classic game Planescape Torment Enhanced Edition is currently 67% off, putting it on the definite must-grab pile. RPG classic Baldur’s Gate II is also 75% which is priced even lower than Planescape Torment. The original Baldur’s Gate is also 75% off. Even IceWind Dale Enhanced Edition is 80% off.

If you are a fan of newer RPGs, the best-selling Divinity Original Sin II is currently 15% off the regular price. If you prefer action shooters with some comedic value, Shadow Warrior 2 is currently 50% off.

Check out hundreds more on sale over at https://www.gog.com/. The sale ends on April 23rd, 2018.