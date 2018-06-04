GOG Summer Gaming Sale Starts With Free Xenonauts Game

GOG #SummerGaming Sale Begins

GOG is kicking off the summer early with their 2018 Summer Gaming event. This entails a massive sale on over 1000+ items featuring up to 90% off the retail price. The online store is of course a subsidiary of CD-Projekt RED and is home to thousands of DRM-free titles for sale.

Some notable sale items include 50% off the Fallout series including Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas. 85% off classic RPG game Ultima IV, V, and VI. BattleStar Galactica Deadlock is 50% off as well. And many more.

Even new titles like Divinity Original Sin II (20% off) and FrostPunk (10% off) are on sale.

To check the rest, head on out to GOG.com.

Get Xenonauts FREE for the Next 48 Hours

As part of the festivities, GOG is also offering up Xenonauts FREE to keep for the next 48 hours. Xenonauts is an isometric, turn-based, sci-fi strategy game which came out in 2014. It lets players control a multi-national military organization defending a Cold War-era Earth from alien invasion.

This game usually retails for ~$25 USD, but users can get it for free until June 6, 2PM BST/9AM ET.

When Will the GOG 2018 #SummerGaming Sale End?

The sale is on now and runs until June 19, 2018.