Goldeneye 64 Unreal Fan Remake Reveals New Screenshots

GoldenEye 64 is, without a doubt, one of the biggest gaming classics of all time. As the name would suggest, however, it has remained somewhat stubbornly loyal to its original N64 launch platform and Nintendo shows very little interest in revisiting the subject. As such, it’s hardly surprising to hear that over the years a number of fan projects have attempted to give it fresh life with a PC release.

One of the more interesting of these, however, emerged earlier this year. A fan-based project revealed their plans to essentially remake Goldeneye in the Unreal Engine 4. A pretty lofty goal!

So, how has it been going since? Well, in a report via DSOGaming, they have just released a whole new bunch of very impressive screenshots!

GoldenEye 64 Unreal Engine 4 Fan Project

The fan project, known as Goldeneye 25, has been essentially rebuilding the original game from the ground up. As the ’25’ in the name might suggest, this is (all going well) set to be a 25th-anniversary celebratory release. As such, we can probably expect it to formally release in 2022. Being a fan project, however, we are more than open to the possibility of delays.

Well, that is presuming that the Nintendo lawyers (or whoever owns the James Bond franchise these days (Sony?)) don’t get their C&D loving lawyers onto it first.

Then again, with this being a fan-remake (and therefore not really using any of the original assets) the only sticking point might be the name. Albeit another fan spin-off was released last year to (seemingly) few problems. Perhaps it’s because both decided to drop the ‘007’ reference in the title.

What Do We Think?

So far, this looks pretty amazing. Although there is no news yet surrounding when a detailed gameplay video or playable beta might land, we sincerely hope that this can see it through to some form of conclusion.

If you are, however, interested in keeping tabs on the project, you can visit their official Twitter page via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with these screenshots? – Let us know in the comments!