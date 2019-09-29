GoldenEye Fan Game Releases First Gameplay Video

Earlier this year it came to our attention that a fanmade Goldeneye remake was in the works. Despite it being very early-doors in terms of the development, it looked more than a little impressive. This was, of course, in no small part due to the fact that it was being created in Unreal Engine 4 which is an amazingly powerful and potent tool for both professional or ‘fan’ projects.

While news went quiet for a little while, we did get a number of screenshots released from the game a couple of weeks ago and, again, things seemed to be progressing well. We do, however, have some new and very significant news!

Following a new post on YouTube, a gameplay video has emerged that, despite admittedly still being a little rough around the edges, looks absolutely amazing!

GoldenEye 25 Gameplay Video

The gameplay video shows part of the ‘Silo’ mission which, if you can cast your mind back to the N64 version, is one of the first missions in the game. As you can see, however, it has tried (with more than a little success) to remain very loyal to that original release.

I have to admit, having seen this gameplay video, I really want to try this out. Sadly, however, it seems we do have quite a wait on our hands.

When is it Planned for Release?

So, when is it going to be released I hear you ask? Well, with the game named GoldenEye 25 there is something of a clue in the title. Being created to celebrate the original releases 25th birthday, we can expect this to release (all going well with the lawyers) at some point in 2022. In regards to the legal side of things, well, it gets a bit strange. Fan projects have been released based on the original game in the past without any difficulty. One would, therefore, presume that as long as you avoid the ‘007’ you’ll likely be alright.

Yes, it’s still a little way yet. Don’t forget, however, that this is a fan project and, as such, patience is always required. Rest assured, however, I’m thoroughly looking forward to this one!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the work so far? – Let us know in the comments!