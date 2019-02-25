GoldenEye Unreal Engine 4 Fan Remake Releases Screenshots

Goldeneye

There are few games that stir the nostalgia spoon like Goldeneye on the N64. The game provided me and many others will countless hours of fun. Particularly the 4-player split-screen multiplayer which (while offering limited framerates) was one of the best gaming experiences available at the time.

There is, however, one awkward truth surrounding the game. Namely, that despite it being great back in 1997, it has not aged well. Back in October, however, a fanmade project came to our attention. A project that essentially intended to recreate the entire game for PC using the Unreal Engine 4. A rather lofty goal, but one that fans were entirely supportive of!

Since then, things did get a little quiet on the news front. In a report via DSOGaming, however, new screenshots have been released showing some of the ‘work in progress’.

A Work In Progress – But Still Encouraging

We should note that the screenshots released are part of the ‘work in progress’ design. As such, they are entirely not reflective of the intended finished product. Despite that, however, the progress so far seems more than a little encouraging. I daresay, for example, that many of you will recognise the location below.

If you are, however, looking forward to playing this game, then I have some disappointing news for you. The team behind the Unreal Engine 4 remake, GoldenZen, has indicated that the final release is still a long way off. How far? Well, a release date of August 2022 (which will form the original games 25th anniversary) is currently the planned date. As with all fan projects, however, this is more than open to some change.

If nothing else, however, this is certainly something to look forward to! – I mean, it’s not as if Rare or Microsoft have shown any interest in remaking this classic.

